FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.40 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 297.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

