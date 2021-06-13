First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.