First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,041.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.19. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

