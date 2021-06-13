First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

