First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 5.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Okta by 39.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 150.0% in the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Okta by 58.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

OKTA opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

