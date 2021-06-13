First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,938,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after buying an additional 218,975 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.