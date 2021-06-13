First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,293 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 713.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

