First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 314.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,472 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

