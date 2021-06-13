First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

