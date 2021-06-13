First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $26.86 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

