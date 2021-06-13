First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the May 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.92. 4,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

