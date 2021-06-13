First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

