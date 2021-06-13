First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 129.9% in May

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the May 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 127,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,771. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

