First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 129.9% in May

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the May 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of FCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 127,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,771. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
