Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $106,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

