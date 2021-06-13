Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Focus Graphite stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 350,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

