Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Focus Graphite stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 350,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
