Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $21.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.08 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $125.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 50,613,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,756,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

