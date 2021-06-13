Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

