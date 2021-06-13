Foundry Partners LLC Has $21.28 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.78. 6,245,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,745. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.