Foundry Partners LLC Has $31.92 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 950,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,221. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

