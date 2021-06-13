Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $160.38. 521,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,904. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

