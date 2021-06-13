Foundry Partners LLC Sells 136,047 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136,047 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,796,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 534,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

