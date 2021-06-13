FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

FOXA opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. FOX has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

