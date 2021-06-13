Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the May 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.