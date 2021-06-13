FunFair Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

