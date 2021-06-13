FY2024 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted by G.Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after buying an additional 1,942,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.