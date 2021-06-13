G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

