Galatasaray Fan Token 1-Day Volume Hits $622,313.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $6.23 or 0.00017354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.86 million and approximately $622,313.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00164497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00195874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.01117012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,734.12 or 0.99524556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

