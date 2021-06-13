Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 296.8% from the May 13th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAXY remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 9,922,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,282,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

