Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

