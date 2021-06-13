Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $145.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.
In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.