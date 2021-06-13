Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Insider Purchases A$17,657.90 in Stock

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) insider Jonathan Tooth purchased 20,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,657.90 ($12,612.79).

Jonathan Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Tooth purchased 107,379 shares of Generation Development Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,312.35 ($66,651.68).

On Wednesday, May 26th, Jonathan Tooth purchased 21,847 shares of Generation Development Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,569.95 ($13,264.25).

On Thursday, April 29th, Jonathan Tooth purchased 90,000 shares of Generation Development Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,380.00 ($56,700.00).

On Monday, April 12th, Jonathan Tooth 146 shares of Generation Development Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 105.55 and a quick ratio of 105.55.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

