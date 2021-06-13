Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 20% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 20% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00009387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.