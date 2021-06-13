GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $55,182.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

