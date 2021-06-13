Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Genting Singapore has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92.
About Genting Singapore
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.