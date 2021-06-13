GFL Environmental Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of GFL opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

