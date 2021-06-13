Ghost (GHOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $163,420.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $163,420.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ghost has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,569,063 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

