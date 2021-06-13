Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

