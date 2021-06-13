Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 331.1% in May

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

