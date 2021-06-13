GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $246.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $278.45. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.31.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

