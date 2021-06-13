Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GFI opened at $10.78 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

