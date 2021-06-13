Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,561,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956,236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $139,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

