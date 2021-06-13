Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 263,717 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 263,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Performance Food Group worth $156,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.