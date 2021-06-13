Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 104,929 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $196,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,457. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

