Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $180.36 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Equity Residential worth $180,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

