Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 592.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $150,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $75.95. 627,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,216. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

