Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,232,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053,575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $165,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 137,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

