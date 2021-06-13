Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,854.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at $36,267,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

