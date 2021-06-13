Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,166,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,489,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,079,400 shares of company stock worth $3,322,155 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

