Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.89.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$64.98 and a 52 week high of C$82.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.