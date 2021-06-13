Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.42.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 511,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 74.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Green Dot by 90.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.