Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 4.9%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. 2,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

